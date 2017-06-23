Operators have 3 years to replace old PUVs

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

All existing public utility vehicle (PUV) franchises have until 2020 to operate before dilapidated units are scrapped and replaced by modern, eco-friendly ones.



Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, during a roundtable interview at the Manila Bulletin integrated newsroom Thursday, said this is the mandate of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG), a landmark component of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) PUV Modernization Program, which he signed Monday.

He said the OFG has suspended the renewal of franchises to compel operators and drivers to comply with the requirements of a safer, more efficient and environment-friendly public transport system, through the use of Euro-4 engined, electric or hybrid PUV units.

Tugade said operators and drivers, especially of jeepneys, within three years shall work on replacing old units aged 15 years and above with jeepneys that comply with national and international safety and environment standards, including placing speed limiters, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and wi-fi.

