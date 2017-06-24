P10-M shabu in ex-Marawi mayor’s house

About two kilos of shabu worth around P10-million were discovered inside the house of an ex-Marawi mayor during a house-to-house clearing operation in Mindanao’s war-torn city.

The house is said to be owned by Omar Solitario Ali, former three-term mayor of Marawi City and is the brother of another troubled ex-mayor Fahad Umpar Salic.



Ali’s house is just a few meters away from the combat zone and that the seized items when confirmed to be shabu after a spot check done by the PNP Laboratory.

Ali is being accused as one of the financiers of the Maute terror group who are currently terrorizing Marawi for a month now.

Ali together with Salic were two of the many local government officials named by President Duterte during a speech in Camp Lapu-Lapu in Cebu City August of last year.

Elements of a martial law-special action group (ML-SAG) raided the residence of Salic last June 18 in Balulang, Upper Carmen in Cagayan de Oro City where they seized 10 sacks of shabu along with live ammunition, grenades, and a high-powered rifle.

Alpha Company led by 1st Lt. Emerson Tapang of the Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion recovered 11 kilos of suspected high grade methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated street value of from P110 to 250 million and four high powered firearms after figuring in a firefight against last weekend.

“This strengthens our findings that these terrorists are using illegal drugs which according to Muslim religious leaders is haram, or forbidden. These Maute and ASG terrorists are not Muslims. They have violated every tenet of the teachings in the Holy Quran,” said Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, commander of Western Mindanao Command.

