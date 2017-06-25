Better days will come to those who persevere

By: Marilyn C. Arayata

I HAVE heard only two persons who remarked, “Bakit ako magpapakahirap?” (“Bakit ako magtitiyaga?”) Why not? There’s dignity in labor. Proverbs 6:6 says: “Take a lesson from the ants, you lazybones. Learn from their ways and become wise!”



“Magtiyaga muna kayo, magtiis muna” the eldest son told his siblings. Their poverty was due to the fact that their father abandoned the family when they were still very young. Note that there is a difference between “magtiis muna” and “magtiis na lang”. The second one has resignation – like your fate will never change – and you don’t have any choice. The first one sounds optimistic. Better days will come. Meanwhile, make do with what you have. Work for what you need. Sacrifice if you must. Endure the pain and discomfort. Bear the challenges.

Almost two decades later, the said son can now proudly say that his efforts paid well. He’s not the company’s highest paid employee. He’s not the highest in rank. He’s not even popular, but his life is comfortable now. The poverty that he knew as a child is already a thing of the past because he persevered – “nagpakahirap, nagtiyaga, nagtiis”. How about the two individuals who smugly remarked, “Bakit ako magpapakahirap?” Nothing much has changed. They are still confronted by the same limitations. It’s their lives, their choice.

Sometimes life gives us the opposite of what we work for and pray for – but hang on! That may be just a temporary situation. “Magtiis muna, magtiyaga, magsipag!” Better days will come!

“Our motto must continue to be perseverance. And ultimately I trust the Almighty will crown our efforts with success.” (William Wilberforce)

