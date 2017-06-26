Prince William turns 35

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LUIGI BERNIDO

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, turned 35 last Thursday. He celebrated his birthday by attending the Royal Ascot along with Kate Middleton.

According to E! News, he spent his special day privately with his wife and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



Now that he is 35 years old, William will transition into a full-time royal. He will also join the other royals in stepping up to assist Queen Elizabeth once Prince Philip retires from public duties.

His parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana,performed the same tasks then, according towww.eonline.com.

Prince Charleswas the Prince of Waleswho turned 35 in 1983.

He and his wife, Princess Diana, welcomed Prince William into the world in 1982.

Charles was born a British prince. He was then appointed as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester at the age of 9 in 1958.

When Princess Dianaturned 35 in 1996, she was called the “World’s Most Photographed Woman.”

She married Prince Charles in 1981; however, they separated in 1992 after 11 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 1996.

During this point, Diana was stripped of her title as “Her Royal Highness,” but she remained a princess.

In 1992, a biography about her was released by Andrew Morton with her consent entitled “Diana, Her True Story.” It detailed her depression, bulimia and unhappy married life to Charles.

She passed away on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36.

Related

comments