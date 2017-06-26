PVL Open fires off Saturday

by Kristel Satumbaga

The Premier Volleyball League will introduce three new teams and a comebacking squad in both divisions when its Open Conference fires off Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Megabuilders and Gamboa Coffee spice up men’s hostilities when they join six other squads, while Hapee debuts along with returning Adamson in the eight-team women’s division.

Lineups have yet to be finalized, but expect Megabuilders and Gamboa Coffee to make an impact when they clash with separate opponents in the inaugural.

The Megabuilders Volley Bolt will have their hands full in their 1 p.m. confrontation with the powerhouse Army Troopers, even as the strength of the Gamboa Coffee Spikers will be tested when they tangle with defending champions Air Force Jet Spikers in the 10 a.m. curtainraiser.

Completing the men’s cast are last year’s bridesmaid Cignal, Sta. Elena, Instituto Estetico Manila, and Café Lupe.

In women’s play, Adamson goes up against Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline at 4 p.m., while Hair Fairy Air Force and Perlas collide at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Falcons are using the tournament as a buildup for their campaign in the UAAP late this year, where they hope to improve their last-place finish last season.

