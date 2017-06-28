27 have died in evacuation centers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce

A total of 27 Marawi City evacuees have died, over a month since the war in Marawi City started, the Department of Health (DoH) confirmed yesterday.

As of June 26, three more Marawi evacuees deaths were recorded, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial confirmed.



“So far we have three verified, so total is 27 as of yesterday,” Ubial said.

The new deaths are among the 76 cases referred for hospital admission after they were assessed to be needing serious medical attention.

According to data from the DoH, a total of 2,013 Marawi evacuees – including the 27 deaths – were admitted in the hospital, as of June 26. A total of 1,891 of which has been discharged. There were also 4,148 patients who seek consultation and were allowed to have out-patient treatment.

It was also disclosed that the additional deaths were caused by dehydration and pneumonia.

“One [due to] dehydration other two [due to] pneumonia,” Ubial stated.

The top five leading causes of consultation in evacuation centers are the upper respiratory tract infections, skin disease, hypertension, acute respiratory infection, and acute watery diarrhea.

Related

comments