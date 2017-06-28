BEST clinic set Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The award-winning Best Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) will begin its basketball and volleyball clinics in three venues in Metro Manila on July 1.



The Ateneo College Covered Courts will host the basketball clinics cited by both the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) every Saturday from July 1-August 19. The sessions for students in Preparatory Level and Levels 1-4 will be from 8-11:30 am.

Volleyball clinics will be for Levels 1-3.

Xavier School will also have Saturday classes for students in Preparatory Level and Levels 1-3 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Sunday classes are offered at the Starmall-Alabang from June 2-August 20 from 1-4 p.m. for students in Leves 1-4.

Related

comments