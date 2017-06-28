Lions are heavy favorites

With a tried and tested coach returning and a much taller lineup, San Beda hopes amplify its status as the most successful collegiate squad when it goes for another back-to-back championship in the coming NCAA basketball tournament.



With Boyet Fernandez calling the shots once again, the Red Lions showed their readiness for the country’s oldest collegiate league when it won the preseason Premier Cup at the expense of UAAP champion La Salle – thanks to inspired game of Robert Bolick.

San Beda team manager Jude Roque said the team’s height average is almost 6-foot 3 in height with the presence of 6-foot-6 Benedict Adamos, 6-foot-6 Donald Tankoua, 6-foot-5 Calvin Oftana, and new recruit 6-foot-8 Kenmark Cariño.

Roque said the tall lineup complements Fernandez’s coaching system.

“We know that coach Boyet is more of a defensive coach, so bumagay sa kanya yung lineup that we have right now,” said Roque in yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Roque, however, is wary of their title chances this season despite their advantages, saying that the other rival schools have also significantly improved in the preseason.

