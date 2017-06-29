NFA to probe fake rice claim

By: Mars W. Mosqueda, Jr.

CEBU CITY – Reports on alleged fake rice continues to circulate in Cebu even as the National Food Authority (NFA) 7 assured the public that Central Visayas remains free from fake rice.



The NFA 7 yesterday said it will check on another report of the alleged fake rice that was said to be brought from a rice store in Lapu-Lapu City.

Delia Alegado, a resident of barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, went to a local radio station in Cebu to complain that she has brought a sack of rice that she believed was fake.

She paid R1,780 for the 50-kilo rice, whose sack had the marking “Made in Pakistan”.

Alegado said the rice became more like styrofoam when she used it to cook pooridge. She said she refrigerated the cooked arroz caldo but was shocked when the pooridge allegedly became more like styrofoam.

