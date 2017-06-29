OMB dismisses gov’t execs over PDAF scam

By CZARINA NICOLE O. ONG

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered yesterday the dismissal of several officials from state-owned National Livelihood Development Corporation (NLDC), Technology Resource Center (TRC), including the now defunct National Agribusiness Corporation (NABCOR), for their involvement in the anomalous Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

Former House Speaker Prospero Nograles’ chief of staff Jennifer Karen Lagbas and chief public affairs officer Danilo Jamito were ordered perpetually dismissed from public service, as well as NABCOR representatives Alan Javellana, Encarnita Cristina Munsod, Romulo Relevo, and Rhodora Mendoza.



NLDC representatives Gondelina Amata, Emmanuel Alexis Sevidal, Ofelia Ordoñez, Sofia Cruz; and TRC representatives Marivic Jover, Dennis Cunanan, Belina Concepcion, Maurine Dimaranan, Filipina Rodriguez, Chita Jalandoni, Gregoria Buenaventura, and Elsie Walican were also dismissed.

The said officials are facing several administrative offenses such as grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best Interest of the service.

If they are no longer working with the government, the dismissal penalty will then be converted to a fine amounting to their one year salary.

Ombudsman investigators earlier found that the accused all conspired with lawmakers in the anomalous utilization of the PDAF of former Representatives Salacnib Baterina, Prospero Nograles, Marc Douglas Cagas IV and Thomas Dumpit Jr.

Because of their modus operandi, several millions of pesos were used for bogus PDAF projects belonging to pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

The supposed livelihood beneficiaries claimed that technology kits and materials, grafted seedlings, hand tractors and water pumps never reached them as the money went to the fake non-government organizations (NGOs) using fake documents provided by the said officials.

Aside from administrative cases, they are also facing charges for violation of R.A. 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

