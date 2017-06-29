Sarah Lahbati nape-pressure na sundan ang anak

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

AMINADO si Sarah Lahbati na may nararamdaman siyang pressure kapag tinatanong kung kailan nila susundan ni Richard Gutierrez ang panganay nilang si Zion. Kahit nga raw si Zion ay tila pine-pressure din daw siya.



“Na-pressure ako sa sundan si Zion. Pero ang totoo si Zion kasi is asking me, ‘Mama, I want a baby brother.’ So, humihirit siya sa akin,” sabi ni Sarah nang maging guest siya sa ABS-CBN morning talk show na “Magandang Buhay”.

Paano naman niya napagsasabay ang career niya pati na ang pag-aalaga kina Zion at Richard? “Mine-make sure ko bago ako mag-schedule ng kung anu-ano na mayroon akong time kay Zion, kay Chard, para sa sarili ko, bago ako magplano ng kung anumang trabahong gagawin ko dahil iyon ang priority ko.”

Sobra namang na-touch si Sarah sa surprise VTR message ng kanyang mag-ama. Ani Richard, “The best thing about Sarah is she’s fun, she’s cool, she’s adventurous, and loving. Complete package. Si Sarah, I love her a lot. Obviously, I care about her and I want nothing but the best for her. It’s been five years and how time flies when we’re having fun. In five years time we were able to know each other, spend a lot of time with each other. We explore the world and we had fun. I can’t wait for the next five and eternity.”

Maging si Zion ay may mensahe rin. “I love you, Mama. Thank you for all my toys and my shoes and pants and t-shirts.”

Pagkatapos ay kinantahan pa ni Zion si Sarah.

Hindi tuloy mapigilang maging emosyonal ni Sarah nang magbigay siya ng mensahe para sa mag-ama niya. “I love you, Mahal! I love you, Zion! Thank you for the sweet message. Na-touch ako sobra. Thank you, Mahal. Mahal na mahal kita at lagi akong nandito para suportahan ka kahit anong mangyari. I love you forever and ever. Zion, mahal na mahal kita. I wish nothing but the best for you. Lagi kong ipinagdarasal na maging mabait kang bata at protektahan ka ng Diyos.”

