Biggest toy convention coming up

By LUIGI BERNIDO

“TOYS are for kids.” This is true. However, even adults gather yearly for the biggest toy convention in the Philippines.

The ToyCon 2017 + PopLife FANX will be a paradise for toy collectors and enthusiasts.



This event will be held at the SMX Convention Center, Halls 1-4 and Function Rooms 1-5. It is a three-day convention that will start from June 30 until July 2.

ToyCon is an annual event where toy collectors and enthusiasts gather. They will also see toy exhibits and life-sized figurines of famous characters from pop culture. Additionally, a variety of toys such as figurines, puzzles, card games, and other forms will be sold.

The event will also feature costume play or “cosplay.” Cosplayers will gather in the event to show their glamorous and amazing costumes. They will portray characters from different media such as games, movies, comics, television shows, and anime.

There are also international stars guesting in the event. According to www.toyconph.com, Toycon Philippines along with its event partners Pop Life and FANX will bring a wave of international stars in the country as special guests.

These include Kevin McNally aka Gibb from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Lindsay Mckeon aka Tessa from the TV series “Supernatural”, Charley Bewley aka Demetri from the “Twilight Saga”, and Karen Fukuhara aka Katana from the movie “Suicide Squad”.

Other international guests include Cas Anvar, the voice actor of Altair from the game “Assassin’s Creed:

Revelations”, Stefan Kapicic aka Colossus from the movie “Deadpool”, and Carla Perez aka Rita Repulsa from the TV series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”.

Aside from toy exhibits, cosplayers and international guests, the event will have several contests involving toy customizing, photography, art, fan film, and cosplay.

Tickets are available and can be bought in advance at SM Tickets. The one-day pass can be bought for P500 and the three-day pass is worth P1,200. The VIP pass costs P3,000 while the legendary pass costs P10,000.

