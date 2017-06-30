Charges dismissed

By: PNA and Jeffrey G. Damicog

The Department of Justice has dismissed the rebellion charges filed against employees of the United Coconut Planters Bank who were arrested by the Philippine Coast Guard for transporting a case containing P32.8 million in cash on board a ship at the Cagayan de Oro City port bound for Cebu last Sunday.



In a seven-page resolution released yesterday, the Cagayan de Oro prosecutor’s office junked the rebellion charges against the UCPB employees – Rhodelle A. Nagac and Rolando C. Limbo Jr., teller and operations manager at Velez Branch in Cagayan de Oro City; Leonilo B. Enterina, Reynaldo Puyos, and Rolly Cervantes Estribor, all UCPB security guards, and Ma. Cecilia Lim, UCPB Velez Branch Manager – for insufficient evidence.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the resolution is submitted for automatic review by the Office of the Secretary and they have been released from detention due to the dismissal of the case filed by the PCG.

