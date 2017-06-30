Experience the taste of Japanese Food, Music at Buddha-Bar Manila

Buddha-Bar’s Corporate Chef Shigeki Iimura, to serenade customers with the exquisite Japanese Cuisine.

Makati City — June 2017—Buddha-Bar-Manila, a world-class resto-bar-lounge that offers fine dining and entertainment experience, is bringing the best of contemporary Japanese cuisine as Chef Shigeki Iimura, Buddha-Bar’s Japanese Corporate Chef, visits Manila this July 7 for a meet-and-greet with lovers of good food and entertainment.



A night of gastronomical delight will follow on July 8 as the renowned executive chef showcases his culinary skills as he prepares choice Japanese dishes through a live kitchen demo.

The said event on July 8, dubbed as “Japanese Serenade,” features Chef Shigeki’s signature Japanese dishes that will be prepared right before a live crowd while a violinist plays a beautiful ensemble.

“We are glad to invite everyone who loves Japanese food for this once-in-a-year event. I know that they will get to enjoy and learn a lot from this spectacular night as Buddha-Bar Japanese Head Chef Shigeki Iimura comes over to showcase his one-of-a-kind dishes,” said Bernadette Castillo, Sales and Marketing head of Buddha-Bar Manila.

For almost 35 years, Chef Shigeki was able to learn the different styles of Authentic Japanese cuisine from Kyoto-style to Kaga and Robata-style. With this, he achieved a reputation in the culinary world in Japan as he established a career in a top restaurant in Tokyo. After traveling and working in different parts of the world, he developed a passion for Western cuisine and its flavours.

“Beyond the passion for Continental and Japanese cuisine, Chef Shigeki is admired most because he is an artist whose talent gives people emotions displayed from the fusion of his different cooking styles,” added Castillo.

Shigeki spends most of his time developing exciting, unconventional, and contemporary recipes making him a trendsetter when it comes to Japanese food.

Castillo said further, “Chef Shikegi Iimura’s visit in Buddha-Bar Manila is, definitely, one of the best events that we could offer for our customers. With the edgy style found in all of his dishes, we know that it will keep enthralling the taste buds of those who will get to try them. Come and join us here at Buddha-bar Manila to experience the creations of Chef Iimura through our limited offered Japanese Serenade Menu.”

Chef Shigeki’s Japanese Serenade Menu will be available in Buddha-Bar Manila from July 7 to 23 only.

To know more about the event, as well as for inquiries and reservations, please call 8566719, 8566859, or 09989833918. You may also visit Buddha-Bar Manila, located at Picar Place, Kalayaan Ave. Makati City.

