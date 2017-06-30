La Union cop nabbed for murder

By: Erwin Beleo

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A police officer accused of killing two drinking buddies and wounding another here has been arrested.

Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado Jr, La Union police information officer, identified the suspect as PO1 Ricardo Rillo, 44, a resident of Barangay Santiago Sur, this city.



Rillo, assigned at the holding and accounting unit of the La Union police in Camp Diego Silang here, was apprehended based on warrants issued by Judge Caroline Rojas-Jaucian of the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 based in this city for two counts of murder and attempted murder.

Last May 17, Rillo shot and killed Willie Fernando, 48, and Joseph Balanag, both residents of Barangay Santiago Sur, following a heated argument.

Christian, Fernando’s 23-year-old brother, survived after being brought for treatment at the Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses said the group was having drinking spree around 6 p.m. until the suspect got into a heated argument with the victims.

After being pacified by Christian, Rillo went home and returned at 8:45 p.m., shooting the victims. He fled on foot after the incident.

Scene-of-the-Crime Operatives recovered 10 empty shells of caliber 45 and two deformed fired bullet.

