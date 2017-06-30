Organizations and Computer Users Must Take Immediate Action to Protect against Petya Ransomware

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Fortinet, a global leader in high-performance cyber security solutions, today advised organizations and computer users to brace and take immediate action against a new ransomware variant called Petya that is sweeping across the world. The ransomware is currently having an impact on a wide range of industries and organizations, including critical infrastructure such as energy, banking, and transportation systems.
This is part of a new wave of multi-vector ransomware attacks that we are calling “ransomworm”, which takes advantage of timely exploits. The ransomworm is designed to move across multiple systems automatically, rather than stay in one place. It appears that the Petya ransomworm is using similar current vulnerabilities that were exploited during the recent Wannacry attack.
Unlike WannaCry which encrypts a computer’s files, however, the Petya ransomware encrypts a segment of the hard drive that renders the entire computer inoperable. Older legacy systems and critical infrastructure are particularly vulnerable to this attack.
The patch for this vulnerability was issued by Microsoft earlier this year. We advise organizations to update their systems immediately.
In addition, here are a few other steps organizations and individuals should take to protect themselves:
Further cautions and an analysis of the ransomware landscape can be found here: http://blog.fortinet.com/2017/06/27/new-ransomware-follows-wannacry-exploits