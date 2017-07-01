‘Big Event’ derby at PCC

The Pasay City Cockpit hopes to end an already successful season with a bang when it stages the Big Event Sa Taglugon 5-Cock Derby on July 7.

PCC pit manager Gerald Go said the event will be hosted by Rep. Patrick Antonio with Sagupaan Complexor 3000 as host.



Antonio won the 2017 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) Cocker of the Year two weeks ago and posted 14 wins out of 18 fights in the World Slasher Cup 2 last May.

Meanwhile, the 2017 stagfighting season starts at PCC with the staging of the LGBA Circuit 7-Stag Derby on July 14, 21 and 28.

Patterned after the early bird stagfests of Mindanao, the LGBA stag circuit has a total prize of P8.5 million for an entry fee of P11,000.

