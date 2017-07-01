Cop chief wounded in clash with pushers

By FREDDIE C. VELEZ

MALOLOS, BULACAN – The police chief of this city together with two of his men were wounded after a daring gun battle against notorious drug pushers.

Supt. Heryl Bruno along with PO1 Parson Ahamad of SWAT and PO1 Christopher Garbin were rushed to the Bulacan Medical Center after suffering gunshot wounds.



Bruno was hit on his left foot while Ahamad and Garbin suffered wounds on their right eyebrow and left eyelid respectively.

According to acting Bulacan police director Senior Supt. M. Romeo Caramat Jr., a joint operation among, Calumpit, Malolos police as well as the SWAT K9 Unit of the PPSC tried to pursue 28-year-old Jedyran Nogales alias Jepoy of Caloocan city who was entrapped during a buy-bust operation at the Malolos crossing junction.

A running gun battle ensued until Nogales was cornered in a residential area where, after a 10-minute gunfight, ended up dead.

Before neutralizing Nogales, the Malolos police were able to kill Nogales’ cohort identified as Rogelio Flores alias ‘Jopet’.

Several more were killed by police operatives who were identified as alias ‘Alvin’ and alias ‘Ona” who were both executed in Malolos.

Killed in an operation in Norzagaray town were alias “Jun Batang”, a certain Ricky and a certain ‘Burdado’. Another one was killed in Marilao who is still to be identified.

