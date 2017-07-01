NPAs charged after Iloilo attack

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Communist rebels belonging of the New People’s Army (NPA) were criminally charged for attacking the Philippine National Police (PNP) station in Maasin town, Iloilo province.



Senior Supt. Marlon Tayaba, chief of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), filed five criminal charges before the prosecutor’s office Thursday in relation to the June 18 daylight raid.

The NPA rebels are facing cases of robbery in band, serious illegal detention, direct assault upon persons of authority, public disturbance, and violation of Anti-Carnapping Act.

The armed men and women stormed the town’s police station, handcuffed nine cops who were on duty, took their firearms, and even took some personal belongings of the cops.

