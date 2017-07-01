‘The Greatest Showman’ latest trailer reveal led by Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron

Prep up for the most wonderful time at the movies as 20th Century Fox teases with the initial trailer of “The Greatest Showman” starring an exciting cast of performers led by Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams and Zendaya.



“The Greatest Showman” is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Barnum rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth,” the movie celebrates of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.

“The Greatest Showman” is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with powerful original music and songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”).

Opening on January 24, 2018 – “The Greatest Showman” is from 20th Century Fox to be distributed by Warner Bros. (in Phils.).

