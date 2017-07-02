Business leaders praise MRP

By: Antonio L. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY – Business leaders were all praises after the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved Phase 1 of the 830-km. Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) that will be a boost in the development of the island.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) president Ronald Go said the railway project will allow a faster movement of people and goods across Mindanao.



“A project such as this that can connect the whole island of Mindanao and hasten the transportation of passengers, goods and products will definitely be good for all,” said Go.

Go believes that a “faster and hopefully more expedient means of transportation will pave the way for a heightened pace of development for our local economies.”

Mindanao Business Council chair Vicente T. Lao said the railway project can also benefit the export products of Mindanao by becoming more competitive and open up opportunities for products produced by non-traditional producers.

“It will make our export products more competitive and open a lot of new areas that are not traditionally sources of these commodities,” said Lao.

The NEDA Board announced Wednesday that it has already adopted the National Transport Policy (NTP) and approved 11 big-ticket projects that included infrastructure projects such as airports, seaports, and even education.

