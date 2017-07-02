Low-pressure area to bring rains

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

A new low-pressure area inside the country’s area of responsibility is seen to enhance the effects of the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which may bring light to moderate rains over parts of eastern Luzon today.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration is closely monitoring the LPA east of the country as it will likely intensify into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 36 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the LPA was about 95 kilometers east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Once it becomes a tropical depression, it will be called “Emong,” the first tropical cyclone this month and fifth this year.

PAGASA said the trough or extension of the LPA will bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

