Ancajas retains crown

BRISBANE, Australia – Defending champion Jerwin Ancajas dropped Japanese mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita down with a wicked right hook to the ribcage in the seventh round to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.



Appearing in the main supporting bout to the Manny Pacquiao headliner, Ancajas was declared winner at 1:53 after referee Ignatius Missailidis of Melbourne decided to call a halt to the lopsided contest.

It was still nonetheless an abrupt ending as Kinoshita was even beginning to score beginning late in the sixth and onto the seventh when Ancajas dug a body blow that sent his foe crumbling at ring center.

While Kinoshita managed to get up, the third man thought he was no longer fit to resume fighting.

After a shaky first round that Kinoshita narrowly took, Ancajas began to take charge in the second by scoring on one-two combos and rapid-fire punches to the breadbasket.

Ancajas, a native of Panabo, Davao del Norte, entered the ring accompanied by the AC/DC rock hit Highway To Hell while Kinoshita likewise did the same thing but to the tune of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer.

The victory over Kinoshita marked Ancajas’ second defense of the IBF 115-lb title and it boosted his record to 27-1-1 win-loss-draw with 17 KOs.

The loss sent Kinoshita’s mark down to 26-2 with eight KOs.

Ancajas had won the title by beating McWilliam Arroyo of Puerto Rico last year.

In his first defense last January, Ancajas halted Jose Rodriguez of Mexico in Macau. (Nick Giongco)

