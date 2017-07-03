Manny cited despite loss

Manny Pacquiao is still the People’s Champ and national sports treasure despite losing to Jeff Horn in Australia yesterday, Malacañang said yesterday.



“Manny Pacquiao’s loss in Brisbane would not diminish the honors he bestowed to the people and to the flag,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

“Nothing will change: Sen. Manny Pacquiao will remain our People’s Champ, Pambansang Kamao, and National Treasure in Global Sports,” he added.

Pacquiao’s Senate colleagues also praised him for his valiant effort against Horn.

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said that Pacquiao may have lost to Horn but his “feat as the greatest boxer of our time will be very hard to replicate.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva said on Twitter he remains proud of Pacquiao who will always be the People’s Champ while Sen. Grace Poe said that in the hearts of Filipinos, Manny is still the champion.

But Pacquiao’s defeat upset Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone and Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles.

“Noontime robbery at Brisbane,” Evardone said.

“Punch statistics show a convincing Pacquiao lead but judge scorecards say opposite,” noted Nograles. “We want a rematch!” he added.

CIBAC party-list Rep. Sherwin Tugna said the referee and judges were not fair to Pacquiao. “Referee and judges was not fair to Sen. Manny earlier. The entire 12 rounds, Horn headlocked Manny and punched him from behind repeatedly. They should have deducted points from Horn,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling, Hannah L. Torregoza, and Ellson A. Quismorio)

