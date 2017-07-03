Storm off Batanes intensifies

by Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Tropical depression “Emong” (international name “Nanmadol”) further intensified into a tropical storm while on its way outside the country’s area of responsibility, the State weather bureau said yesterday.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of the tropical depression at 405 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes at around 4 p.m. yesterday.



Emong rapidly developed from a low-pressure area to a tropical depression to a tropical storm within 12 hours. Yesterday afternoon, Emong was packing maximum sustained winds of 80 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 95 kph.

Emong was forecast to move northwest at 30 kph. Should it maintain its current direction, PAGASA said the tropical cyclone will be outside the country’s area of responsibility or 590 kms north-northeast of Basco this morning.

Today, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan (aside from Isabela City), Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

