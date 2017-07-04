Loss won’t affect Pacquiao’s political career

BY: Rey C. Lachica

If dethroned World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao decides to retire then it’s well and good.

His legacy as “People’s champ” has long been defined and cemented, so there’s nothing more for him to prove.



Pacquiao’s stunning defeat to unheralded Australian Jeff Horn last Sunday in Brisbane which many dubbed as “Robbery in Brisbane” has in fact boosted his political stock more than anything else.

So if he aspires for a higher position in the 2022 national elections, Pacquiao would still be a force to reckon with.

“He has shown how resilient a fighter he is and that made us mightily proud of him,” said South Cotabato Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez in a text message. “Nobody has ever reached the level of success that Pacquiao has achieved both as an athlete and a politician. Only Sen. Pacquiao did that.”

Hernandez said it was just a temporary setback for the Gen. Santos City fighter, adding that his future political career will be judged not as a fighter but a performing senator.

“And he’s doing well in the Senate,” added Hernandez, who witnessed and heard the painful decision by judges who were later ridiculed by several boxing luminaries.

If Pacquiao wants to run as vice president of the country in 2022, all he has to do, according to Hernandez, is to stay focused with his task.

Koronadal City Mayor Peter Miguel readily agreed.

“Manny’s political career will remain as strong as ever. He is well-loved by many folks for his legendary charity works,” said Miguel. “His boxing career is immaterial as far as his political career is concerned… his political destiny hinges on how he fares as a senator now.”

But if he defies the advice of many – which is getting louder now – don’t blame the Filipino boxing legend. He is “PacMan” for nothing.

