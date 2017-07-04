Sports, showbiz celebs at Goldilocks opening

Sports and showbiz personalities gathered recently at the opening of Goldilocks Theatre Mall at the Greenhills Shopping Center.



PBA players James Yap, Marc Pingris, Don Allado and popular TV newscaster Grace Lee led the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the latest Goldilocks outlet store owned by former San Juan Vice Mayor Francis Zamora.

James, Marc and Francis are also partners in District 8, a gastropub that fuses innovative dining concepts, upscale cocktail confections and trendy music. Touted to be the hottest hangout of celebrities, athletes and influential personalities, District 8 is scheduled to open in San Juan this August.

