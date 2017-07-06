GMA seeks better transport security

By: Ben R. Rosario

Former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria M. Arroyo has filed House Bill 5092 or the Philippine Transportation Security Act of 2017 that seeks to address threats to the country’s transport industry.



Arroyo said that recent attacks in airport and mass train stations in Europe have made it mandatory for the country to create a transportation security body that would avert, if not totally eradicate, terror threats on the transport sector.

She noted that the Philippines has experienced similar terror incidents such as the Luneta hostage crisis in 2010 and the Light Railways Transit bombing several years ago.

