Miss Philippines Earth bets transform recycled items into outfits

FORTY candidates of the Miss Philippines Earth 2017 contest showed their creativity and ingenuity when they transformed recycled materials into outfits.

During the preliminary competition of the pageant dubbed “Trash-To-Class” held at Versailles Palace in Alabang City last Tuesday night, the ladies of the environment-driven pageant proved their resourcefulness when they used disposable materials such as plastic, disposable plastic spoon, paper cups, sacks, and newspapers for their clothes.



Celine Mae Pangan of Ozamis City won the gold medal for her fantasy-themed evening gown made up of sacks of rice and disposable plastic cups.

Silver medal went to Rheena Mae Ferrer of Makati City whose jump suit was adorned with over 6,000 pieces of pull-tabs from soft drink cans; while tied for Bronze medal were Klaidel Hope Anderson of Marikina City and Marie Sherry Ann Tomes of Mandaluyong City. They received cash prizes from Allen Roxas, president of State Properties Corporation, owner and developer of Versailles.

Anderson became a sentimental favorite in the preliminary competition after her designer failed to show up and left her to come up with an outfit two hours before the event.

“I really have no idea what I will wear because my designer said that it was a surprise. But he did not show up. So I asked several parts of the my outfit from my co-candidates. Then I also collected some of the plastic covers of soft drink cups delivered to us by a fast-food chain,” said the beauty queen from Marikina. “No, I’m not mad or angry at my designer. Everything happens for a reason.”

Jaime Acosta, president and CEO of Psalmstre Enterprises, and one of the judges in the preliminary competition, said that the resourcefulness of the Anderson cannot be taken for granted because she came up with an outfit few hours before the show. “She scored high on her belt made up of plastic covers of soft drinks.”

Other winners of special awards were Samantha Viktoria Samantha Acosta of Pulilan, Bulacan, Miss Psalmstre 2017 and Miss Red Fox; Neliza Bautista Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, Miss Psalmstre New Placenta 2017; and Kim de Guzman, Olongapo City, Miss Boardwalk.

The grand coronation night of the Miss Philippines Earth beauty pageant will be held at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on July 15, 2017.

