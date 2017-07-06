PACQUIAO BACKS PROBE

Fight with Horn could be last under Top Rank.

Manny Pacquiao insists that his contract with Top Rank had lapsed following the defeat to Jeff Horn over the weekend in Australia but it doesn’t seem like Bob Arum won’t have any involvement if a rematch pushes through in November.

“(That was my) last fight (with Top Rank),” said Pacquiao, who dropped a close unanimous decision at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.



However, it could not be determined if it was indeed the last.

There is a clause in the contract that calls for a rematch assuming Horn scores an upset and Pacquiao has expressed the desire to exercise that option, saying he is determined to exact payback.

Pacquiao also stressed that he will dip his fingers into the selection of judges and referee next time, citing the crucial roles they play in a fight.

Horn won by scores of 117-111 and 115-113 (twice) with Pacquiao aghast over Waleska Roldan’s wide margin.

Likewise, Pacquiao lashed at referee Mark Nelson’s carefree attitude against Horn’s rough tactics.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao backed the decision of the Games and Amusements Board to urge the World Boxing Organization to look into the officiating of his fight.

While Pacquiao has accepted the verdict, the WBO should “take appropriate action so as not to erode the people’s interest in boxing” according to a statement he released yesterday.

“On my part, I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, a fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public,” he added.

From Horn’s camp in Brisbane, the sentiment is that a second meeting could very well take place.

Glenn Rushton, Horn’s longtime trainer, swears it will be easier the next time.

