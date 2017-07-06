Petitioners won’t appeal

By: Ben R. Rosario and Francis T. Wakefield

Petitioners led by Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman have given up hopes of convincing the Supreme Court to reverse its decision upholding the declaration of martial law over Mindanao.

Lagman, who led the filing of the SC case questioning the constitutionality and legality of President Duterte’s martial law decision, remained convinced that the High Court erred in making the ruling but admitted that pursuing a reconsideration of the decision is an “exercise in futility.”



“While filing a motion for reconsideration is an option for the petitioners, a “rematch” with the 11 justices may be an exercise in futility, as they may not be disposed to change their “stance” in favor of President Duterte,” Lagman said in a statement.

Other anti-martial law petitioners, among them Reps. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna partylist); Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers partylist); Gary Alejano (Magdalo partylist),n and Tomas Villarin (Akbayan partylist), issued press statements assailing the decision but none has so far aired plans to file a motion for reconsideration to the decision.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said they will determine in a couple of weeks if they will recommend the extension of martial law to President Duterte.

“Malalaman natin iyan in a couple of weeks,” Lorenzana said. “We will make our own recommendation pag ano, hindi pa kami gumagawa ng kwan eh. We are still studying the situation on the ground not only in Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, but all over Mindanao,” Lorenzana said.

