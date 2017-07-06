Rody thanks troops

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

After declaring martial law in Mindanao and ordering troops to quell a rebellion in Marawi City, President Duterte has confessed that he would “never forget this episode” of his life.

The President said he appreciates the bravery and sacrifices of the government troops battling terrorists in Marawi, assuring them of his steadfast support.



Duterte also expressed gratitude to some government officials, including Senators Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, and Gregorio Honasan, for supporting his position on defending the country from security threats.

“I said we have this duty to defend the Republic of the Philippines,” the President said during a visit to a military camp in Sarangani yesterday.

“Sa inyo lang talaga ako umaasa at sa inyo rin ako magpapasalamat personally. And I would not forget this episode in my life that I had to work with you closely, talk to you, encourage you, but most of all, to protect you,” he told the troops.

Duterte admitted that his heart bleeds for the death and destruction caused by the fighting in Marawi since he was responsible for the military operations in the area.

“I feel very, very sad every day I read the briefer. Alam mo bakit? Ako kasi ‘yung nag-declare ng martial law. And I was the one who ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP to fight there,” he said.

Related

comments