PH, Indonesia joint border patrol starts

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: PNA

DAVAO CITY – Philippine and Indonesian forces yesterday kicked off the annual coordinated patrol with a send-off ceremony at the Sasa Wharf here by the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao under the operational control of the Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command.

The coordinated patrol dubbed “Corpat Philindo XXXI-17” consisting of 140 members of the NFEM and 47 from the Indonesian Navy aims to strengthen the security of the Davao Gulf and the common boundary of the two countries on the Celebes Sea and enhance the inter-operability of the two countries in maritime patrol.



Lt. James Reyes, spokesperson of NFEM, said the Indonesian Navy arrived here last Monday. Several activities were conducted in this city since then such as goodwill games and a city tour.

From Davao, they will proceed to Indonesia with a stopover in Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental today for a medical and dental mission in collaboration with the local government unit.

Reyes said the coordinated patrol will culminate on July 12 in a closing ceremony in Manado, Indonesia.

Reyes said NFEM will use the Navy ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz during the coordinated patrol. Part of the activity, he said, is the Visit, Board, Search and Secure, and light maneuver.

Eastmincom spokesperson Major Ezra Balagtey said the coordinated patrol is covered by a border agreement since 1975 and this year’s is the 31st coordinated patrol.

Related

comments