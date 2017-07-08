Manila, Marikina dispute solo lead

- Home
Games Today
(Panaad Stadium,
Bacolod City)
4 p.m. – Ceres vs Ilocos
(Rizal Memorial Stadium)
7 p.m. – Meralco vs JPV
Meralco-Manila and JPV-Marikina dispute the solo lead tonight in a marquee face-off featuring the league’s top two clubs in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. with Meralco and JPV expected to hold nothing back in order to wrest the top spot at this point of the four-round eliminations of the fledgling league.
The two Big City outfits are separated by two points, with Meralco on top of the table with 20 points and JPV emerging as one of the surprise contenders after winning its last five matches.
JPV would have entered the contest as the league leader but Sunday’s match against Davao Aguilas was suspended because of heavy downpour. Regardless, the Japanese-flavored side is on a high behind the Japanese duo of Takumi Uesato and Takashi Odawara.
It has not lost since May 20, incidentally at the hands of Meralco with a 1-0 defeat at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.
Meralco remains as the only team without a loss in the league season with six wins and two draws, but had recently snapped a streak of two consecutive draws with a 1-0 victory over Ilocos United in Ilocos Sur.
Phil Younghusband leads the Sparks’ bid to extend their lead.
Meanwhile, Ceres-Negros seeks to bounce back from a midweek defeat to archrival Global-Cebu at home against Ilocos United at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.