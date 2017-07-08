Vilma Santos is, indeed, ‘Natatangi’

‘NATATANGI’ – Vilma Santos is the recipient of this year’s Natatanging Gawad Urian, the critics’ lifetime achievement award. Needless to say, much deserved as Ate Vi is indeed “Natatangi” (read exceptional, chosen one).

There are petty minds who say that she was “snubbed” by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino for not nominating her best actress for a film she did last year. They, in turn, feel that Ate Vi should “snub” the awards night on July 20 by not attending it. Foolish.



Of course, Vilma will be around to receive her Natatanging Gawad Urian – barring unforeseen events. She is in the best of terms with the critics, particularly Butch Francisco and Mario Hernando.

The critics have previously honored Ate Vi with eight best actress trophies.

As a public servant, Ate Vi is also “Natatangi” – nine years as Lipa City mayor and nine years as Batangas governor.

She’s on her first term as Lipa congresswoman.

•

OUTSTANDING – Let’s look back at her showbiz career and recall some of her outstanding films.

The ones she did with National Artist Ishmael Bernal. Consider “Relasyon,” “Broken Marriage,” “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga” (all with Regal), and “Ikaw Ay Akin” (with Nora Aunor, for TIIP).

How about the ones she starred in directed by another National Artist, Lino Brocka? “Adultery,” “Hahamakin Lahat” (for Regal), and “Rubia Servios (for MVP headed by Manay Ichu Maceda).

For Laurice Guillen Ate Vi did “Ipagpatawad Mo” (Viva), “Dolzura Cortez” (OctoArts), “Kapag Langit ang Humatol” (Vision, owned by Charo Santos-Concio).

•

MORE – There are more outstanding films Ate Vi did with other directors.

For Chito Roño: “Bata, Bata, Paano Ka Ginawa?” and “Dekada ‘70” (for Star Cinema).

Marilou Diaz-Abaya: “Baby China” and “Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan ang Nakaraan” (for Viva).

Eddie Garcia – “Saan Nagtatago ang Pag-ibig” and “Sinasamba Kita” (for Viva).

Mike de Leon – “Sister Stella L” (for Regal).

Danny Zialcita – “Karma” and “T-Bird at Ako” (with Nora Aunor, for Danny’s film outfit).

Elwood Perez – “Pakawalan Mo Ako,” “Nakawin Natin ang Bawat Sandali”

•

OTHER AWARDS – Aside from Urian, Ate Vi also received best actress awards from FAMAS, Star, Academy, Cinemalaya, and Metro Manila Film Festival.

By the way, UP bestowed on her the Plaridel Award for her cinematic achievements – and public service, as well.

