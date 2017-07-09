Customs destroys seized onions

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Over 6, 000 bags of seized onions in Port of Davao last year were recently destroyed the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Attty. Erastus Austria, district collector, said that onions were part of a shipment from China which was confiscated in August 2016. The shipment were misdeclared by the Equicent Import and Export Corporation.



Austria said the shipment contained 885 bags of yellow onions and 5,313 bags of red onions worth P400,000.

It was disclosed that in late June the onions were crushed and disposed at the facility of Malfer Enterprises – the accredited service provider for the render and disposal of perishable and non-perishable condemned cargoes.

Austria said Equicent wrote a letter to Officer-in-Charge District Collector Jamail Marohomsalic about its intent to abandon the shipment.

“The condemnation was consummated without any expense on the part of the Bureau,” Austria said.

The disposal of the seized goods was led by the Austria; Atty. Dante Maranan, deputy collector; and Rechilda Oquias, Auction and Cargo Disposal Committee head.

Meanwhile, Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon lambasted anew the unscrupulous traders and ordered all ports to remain vigilant and stop all forms of economic sabotage and corruption.

