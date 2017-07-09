Gretchen makes IG account private after NAIA scandal

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTRESS Gretchen Barretto made her Instagram account private after netizens sought her to comment on the alleged VIP treatment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last July 2.

Barretto’s name was dragged to the incident after she and gaming operator Atong Ang were allegedly seen getting a special treatment at the premier airport after their party arrived from Bangkok, Thailand.



The actress has yet to issue a statement about it.

Reports said that Ang and company were allegedly escorted by retired policeman Ciriaco Peralta at the immigration counter of the airport to avoid the long immigration queue.

Ang has denied the allegations that his group received VIP treatment.

“When I was about to take the long Immigration queue, somebody courteously approached me to follow him, which I did without hesitating. I do not know the person who approached and guided me… I have not requested for any courtesy assistance,” said Ang in a text message to GMA News.

Ang is a close friend of Barretto and her partner business tycoon Tony Boy Cojuangco. He operates the online jai alai of Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation.

Days before the incident, Barretto posted photos and videos of the group’s food adventure in Bangkok where they tasted local cuisine.

Immigration chief Atty. Jaime H. Morente has warned airport workers that no form of VIP facilitation by immigration personnel will be allowed.

Morente said that only employees on duty or have travel orders are allowed in the immigration area.

He also ordered the strict implementation of “no travel facilitation, no loafing and no loitering” policy at the airport’s terminal and all other international airports.

Related

comments