LIONS EDGE STAGS

Defending champion San Beda banked on a fiery windup behind Davon Potts, Robert Bolick and rookie Clint Doliguez yesterday as the Red Lions roared to a 76-67 win over San Sebastian at the start of the NCAA Season 93 basketball wars at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Trailing 51-50 entering the fourth frame, the Red Lions went on a telling 9-2 salvo that allowed them to break free from a 62-all tie.



A triple by Potts in the final minute settled the issue as the Red Lions put their title retention bid in motion on a winning note.

Returning San Beda Coach Boyet Fernandez, though relieved that the team survived the test, wasn’t at all happy.

“I salute Coach Egay (Macaraya’s) game plan. It could have gone the other way,” said Fernandez. “I take this blame. I hope it’s a wake-up call for everyone that this season will be really hard.”

“We have to learn how to play and win right from the get-go,” added Fernandez, who guided the team to back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Javee Mocon topscored for San Beda with a double-double performance of 15 points and 13 rebounds, even as Bolick also fired 15 points highlighted by three triples.

Donald Tankoua also contributed with 10 points and eight boards.

San Sebastian showed promise bridging the final canto when an Alfren Gayosa putback and an Allyn Bulanadi jumper gave the Stags a 53-50 edge.

But San Beda’s huge edge in experience proved crucial at crunch time.

Michael Calisaan and Enzo Navarro led the Stags with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Regille Ilagan and Bulanadi had 10 points each.

Overall, both teams struggled with a combined 48 fouls – 29 coming from San Sebastian, with San Beda managing 22 free throws out of 29 attempts. The two teams also had a combined 40 turnovers.

The Red Lions also outrebounded the Stags, 54-32.

The game also had six deadlocks and seven lead changes, with San Beda outscoring the Stags in the fourth period, 26-16.

SAN BEDA 76 – Mocon 15, Bolick 15, Tankoua 10, Potts 9, Soberano 6, Doliguez 6, Bahio 4, Cabanag 3, Noah 2, Presbitero 2, Abuda 2, Carino 2, Tongco 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 67 – Calisaan 13, Navarro 12, Ilagan 10, Bulanadi 10, David 6, Gayosa 6, Are 4, Capobres 2, Calma 2, Mercado 2, Valdez 0, Baetiong 0, Baytan 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 31-29, 50-51, 76-67.

