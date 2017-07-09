Miss Global PH redeems herself

By: Nestor Cuartero

STILL THE BEST BET: Although she fumbled during the Top 10 Q&A, Miss Global Philippines 2017 Mary Ann Mungcal redeemed herself fairly well during the Top 5 that sustained her position on the judges’ scoresheets (normannorman.com).



Miss Global PH 2016 winner Camille Jensen Hirro believes, however, that despite the initial lapses, Mungcal has better chances in the international competition to be held October in Cambodia. Camille placed 1st runner-up in Miss Global 2016.

‘International pageants are partial to girls with lovely faces,’ Hirro said. ‘I think Mary Anne’s strongest asset is her sunny disposition and ready smile,’ she said.

ALL THE AWARDS: Mary Anne Mungcal was crowned Miss Global Philippines 2017 during the finals night held at the New Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on June 27.

The model from Pampanga bested 21 other candidates.

She won practically most of the special awards, including Best in Swimsuit, Best in Long Gown, and those handed out by commercial sponsors.

Miss Global Philippines aims to promote tourism in the country. CEO and national pageant director Pauline Sophia Laping said that since her group took the franchise in 2014, all the local bets have figured in the Top 5 of the international pageant, no mean feat for a start-up franchisee.

ACTING CAREER: The press asked Mary Anne if she was interested in a showbiz career.

She admitted she was, although she said she couldn’t pursue it at this point.

She said she wanted to act with her favourite leading man, Piolo Pascual. They’ve met before at the Miss Silka pageant, where Mary Anne won as first runner-up. ‘Papa P serenaded us,’ she said, thrilled.

