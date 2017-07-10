Depressed ka ba? O anxious lang?

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kim Atienza

Depressed ka ba? Or may anxiety attack lang?

These days, we often hear these from people, whether young or old. The times we live in, kung saan napakabilis ng lahat ng bagay at pangyayari, probably explain why many suffer from both conditions of mental health.

Anxiety and depression are more than just feelings.



They are considered as the most common mental illnesses among people. Usually, people get depressed or anxious because of painful events that happened in their lives. But, for some, there are no clear reasons to explain this heavy feeling.

According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), depression is a feeling which gives hopelessness, apathy, pain and discouragement to people. It usually lasts for some period of time.

On the other hand, quoting the same source, “anxiety may be a normal reaction to stress, and it can serve as a prompt to deal with difficult situations.”

•

Depression affects men and women differently. The National Institute of Mental Health said that women do not experience the same symptoms, but typically, they go through feelings of insignificance, guilt and sadness.

Compared to men, women are more likely to be depressed. Among men, the signs are irritation, exhaustion, disinterest and sleeping difficulty.

Yet, worry not. Depression and anxiety are treatable. Patients can try cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) which teaches them to manage fears and uncertainties. Exercise and medications are also prescribed by experts.

Also, relaxation techniques.

The best way, however, to overcome these feelings is a dose of care, appreciation and love.

•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Rizal had tuberculosis. He became a tuberculosis expert after he treated himself.

•

The country’s first architect was Don Tomas Mapua.

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

Related

comments