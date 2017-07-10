Initial aid to quake victims sent

by Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has sent initial assistance totaling R3.2 million to quake-affected families in Leyte.

Through its field office in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), R3,239,260.38 worth of food and non-food items were distributed to Kananga and Ormoc City.



In addition, the DSWD-FO 8 provided initial relief augmentation to Ormoc City which includes 100 family food packs, 200 pieces of malong, 100 pieces of blankets, 100 mats, and 68 tents.

Based on the latest report from the DSWD Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center, 1,837 families or 9,185 persons were displaced by the earthquake.

Seventy three families or 365 persons are staying in one evacuation center while the rest are staying with relatives and friends.

The families of the two earthquake fatalities have received burial assistance from the DSWD-FO 8 and are set to receive an additional P5,000 cash assistance next week.

The DSWD Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau is on blue alert and coordinating with the field office for more updates on the number of affected families and individuals and extent of the earthquake’s damage.

DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo has cited the need to further raise awareness and educate the public on disaster preparedness and mitigation, for both man-made and natural disasters, especially since July is considered as National Disaster Consciousness Month.

