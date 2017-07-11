Cop dies, boy hurt in anti-drugs raid

By JEAN FERNANDO

A policeman was killed while a two-year-old boy was wounded when cops encountered a suspected drug pusher in Taguig City, Sunday afternoon.

Police said Police Officer 1 Jovy Elchico, assigned to Police Community Precinct (PCP) 5 of Taguig City Police, died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head.



Two-year-old boy Migue Enla was hit by a stray bullet in the forearm, police said.

The suspect identified as Alvin Salvador is now the subject of a police manhunt.

Citing the report of Taguig City police, Southern Police District director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. along Manosca St. in Barangay Calzada, Tipas, Taguig City.

The report said members of PCP-5 were conducting anti-criminality drive when approached by a concerned citizen, informing them of the ongoing pot session at Kambal Buko, Barangay Calzada, Tipas, Taguig City.

The cops immediately proceeded to the given place and confirmed the pot session.

The SPD chief said one of the suspects, Salvador, ran away upon seeing the lawmen.

Elchico chased the fleeing suspect but the latter shot the cop once, hitting him in the head.

Salavador managed to elude arrest.

