Global-Cebu keeps win streak in PFL

Misagh Bahadoran scored two goals while Shu Sasaki delivered a bicycle kick late as Global-Cebu downed Stallion, 3-0, Sunday night to move into second place in the Philippines Football League at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Bahadoran broke a scoreless tie three minutes in the second half before adding a second goal in the 67th to complete his best performance since the inaugural season of the league began last May 7 and virtually seal Global’s second straight win in the Queen City of the South.
But Sasaki put a fitting exclamation on Global’s latest victory when he scored a bicycle minutes before injury time that delighted the big audience.
Global improved to 20 points after 10 matches to leapfrog JPV-Marikina, which fell 2-1 to Meralco-Manila a day earlier. The Cebu outfit also moved three points back of Meralco for the top spot in the eight-team table.
Stallion suffered its fourth straight loss to remain in seventh place with three points.
Over in Tagum City, Kaya-Makati regained sole possession of fourth place with a 5-1 thrashing of Davao Aguilas at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex.
Alfred Osei’s header off a set piece broke a 1-all tie before the hour mark, before Joven Bedic, Eric Giganto and Kenshiro Daniels delivered the insurance goals to give Kaya the full three points.
Kaya improved to 17 points through 10 games, one clear of Ceres-Negros even as Davao still has four points after nine matches.