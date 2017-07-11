Mom, daughter shot dead

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

A mother and daughter were killed Sunday when two motorcycle-riding assailants peppered them with bullets while onboard their car in Paranaque City, the Southern Police District (SPD) reported yesterday.



Supt. Jenny Tecson, SPD public information office chief, identified the mother as Unicy Garin, 55, and the daughter as Unicy Garin II, residents of No. 2509C, Park Avenue, Pasay.

Initial investigation revealed that around 3:20 p.m., the daughter was driving a black Honda City (WKO 899) while her mother was seated beside her when the suspects attacked them upon approaching UN Street corner Sierra Leone Street in Barangau Don Bosco.

The suspects on board a motorcycle riddled the car with bullets until it crashed into an electric post. The victims died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Paranaque police chief, said they have yet to identify the suspects and the reason behind the killing.

