6 soldiers hurt in landmine blast

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

Six government troops aboard two military trucks were hurt after a landmine exploded while they were on their way to their barracks in Quirino province.

Army Captain Jefferson Somera, 5th Infantry Division spokesman, said the incident took place in Barangay Sangbay, Natipunan, Quirino province at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.



The soldiers who are part of the B Company of the 86th Infantry Batallion just conducted Civil Military Operations (CMO) project also in Natipunan when the incident occurred which may be perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA).

Somera said the wounded troops were rushed to Diduyon Distict Hospital for proper medical treatment and that three of the personnel were given first aid and were declared out of danger while the other three soldiers were transferred to Cabaroguis hospital.

The names of the six wounded soldiers have yet to be released by the military.

On the other hand, military vehicles were slightly damaged but still functional and were used in the casualty evacuation.

Army 5th Infantry Division commander Major General Paul T. Atal, condemned the incident and lambasted the rebels for this latest incident.

“A clear violation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, the international rules of warfare, including the protocols on the use of mines and explosives,” said Atal.

