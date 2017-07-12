Floyd to quit for good after McGregor bout

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Floyd Mayweather has vowed to quit boxing once and for all after he emerges from retirement for next month’s cross-combat showdown with Conor McGregor.



The 40-year-old former welterweight king, who retired with a perfect 49-0 record in 2015, said Tuesday there was no chance of him fighting again after he climbs into the ring with mixed martial arts star McGregor.

The two men are to face each other at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in what could become the richest bout in boxing history.

Mayweather, who has already made an estimated $700 million during his two-decade career, is set for another eye-watering payday against brash UFC star McGregor.

But irrespective of the result next month, Mayweather says he has already decided it will be his last fight.

‘‘I’m not the same fighter I was 21 years ago. I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago. I’m not even the same fighter I was two years ago,’’ Mayweather told reporters at the Staples Center.

Mayweather said he had discussed his plans to quit for good at a meeting with advisor Al Haymon earlier Tuesday.

