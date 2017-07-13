Kim Kardashian, denies using cocaine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Reality star Kim Kardashian has shot down speculation that she is using cocaine, saying white lines seen on a table in one of her social media postings were in fact the markings on a marble table.



A Snapchat video posting on Monday, with the table in the background, prompted 24 hours of rampant speculation on Twitter that the influential “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” mother of two had been caught out with cocaine.

Kardashian, 36, who has 101 million followers on Instagram, first responded on Tuesday by tweeting that the white lines were “sugar from our candy mess” from a New York store visit with her children with rapper Kanye West, North and Saint.

Related

comments