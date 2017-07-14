Imee asks SC for help

By: Rey G. Panaligan

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos asked the Supreme Court yesterday to protect her from threats of arrest by a committee of the House of Representatives, take cognizance of the habeas corpus case of six provincial officials detained since May 29 on a contempt citation and to order their release, and to stop the House’s investigation on the province’s purchase of motor vehicles worth P66.45 million.



She was joined in the 67-page SC petition by the detained provincial officials Pedro S. Agcaoili Jr., Encarnacion A. Gaor, Josephine P. Calajate, Genedine D. Jambaro, Eden C. Battulayan, and Evangeline C. Tabulog, now known as “Ilocos Six.”

They pleaded for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the House investigation and the issuance of a Writ of Amparo “to protect the actual and threatened violations and infringement of their constitutionally-guaranteed rights to liberty and security of person.”

A Writ of Amparo is a special constitutional writ available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security is violated or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

Named respondents in the petition were House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability chairperson Surigao del Sur 2nd district Rep. Johnny Pimentel, and House Sergeant-at-Arms retired Lt. Gen. Roland Detabali.

