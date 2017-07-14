  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » Imee asks SC for help

    Imee asks SC for help

    July 14, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    By: Rey G. Panaligan

    Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos asked the Supreme Court yesterday to protect her from threats of arrest by a committee of the House of Representatives, take cognizance of the habeas corpus case of six provincial officials detained since May 29 on a contempt citation and to order their release, and to stop the House’s investigation on the province’s purchase of motor vehicles worth P66.45 million.

    She was joined in the 67-page SC petition by the detained provincial officials Pedro S. Agcaoili Jr., Encarnacion A. Gaor, Josephine P. Calajate, Genedine D. Jambaro, Eden C. Battulayan, and Evangeline C. Tabulog, now known as “Ilocos Six.”

    They pleaded for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the House investigation and the issuance of a Writ of Amparo “to protect the actual and threatened violations and infringement of their constitutionally-guaranteed rights to liberty and security of person.”

    A Writ of Amparo is a special constitutional writ available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security is violated or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

    Named respondents in the petition were House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability chairperson Surigao del Sur 2nd district Rep. Johnny Pimentel, and House Sergeant-at-Arms retired Lt. Gen. Roland Detabali.

    comments
    • Joshua Zaragoza

      Alvarez should listen to the SC or he will just trash it like what he did in the committee. Wag nya pairalin yung pagka mayabang nya

    • Kim_8

      Gagawin ni Alvarez at Farinas ang lahat para mahanapan ng butas ang mga Marcos, kahit mga walang kalaban laban na tao nadadamay! Sana mawalan ng pwesto ang dalawang yan!

      • Alex Montemayor

        Pulitika lang naman yan eh. Tong si Farinas gawa talaga ng paraan para masira Marcos kase may balak tumakbo yan. Tapos nun sya ang magmumukang mabait at hindi magnanakaw. Sino niloko nya? Don’t us!

    • Janeth Perez

      Even the weakest disputant is made so conceited by what he calls religion, as to think himself wiser than the wisest who think differently from him. And thats what Alvarez is.

      • Joshua Zaragoza

        Wala na rin naman puso yan eh tignan mo nga mga ginagawa nya? Ang utak nya naka focus sa sarili nya. Mataas nga naman posisyon nya kaya kaya nyang gawin lahat! Pag wala na si PRRD kawawa sya

    • Jenny Castanedas

      People that are conceited of their own merit take pride in being unfortunate, that themselves and others may think them considerable enough to be the envy and the mark of fortune.

    • Alex Montemayor

      An arrogant person considers himself perfect. This is the chief harm of arrogance. It interferes with a person’s main task in life – becoming a better person. Alvarez should think about the “ilocos 6” situation. It’s not easy to be there as long as they are Innocent.