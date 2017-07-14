Marcos reinstatement defended

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang has defended President Duterte’s decision to reinstate a police official implicated in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. at the Leyte sub-provincial jail in Baybay City last year, saying rule of law was not at all disregarded.

“The President respects and abides by the rule of law,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said. “Police Supt. Marvin Marcos has served his suspension and is eligible to be back to duty,” he added.



Abella noted that the administrative case against Marcos and 18 cops linked to the killing of Espinosa has been resolved in their favor.

“We leave the matter to the Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service to explain its decision,” he said.

“The case, however, maybe appealed to the National Police Commission.”

Last Wednesday, the President said Marcos should be allowed to return to work since he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He said Marcos was even far from the detention place where the mayor was shot.

PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa later confirmed that Marcos and the 18 other cops facing homicide complaints will be allowed to report back to active duty.

The President insisted that he did not interfere with the investigation into Marcos and his men. He said he even told Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II to pursue the case against the cops if the evidence warrants.

Duterte, however, said he would not allow any policeman or soldier to languish in jail for doing their job.

In case the policemen are convicted, the President reiterated that he would grant them pardon. “Give me a good reason why I should not protect government men, security forces and all?” he said.

