Xian Lim not jealous of Gerald-Kim tandem

1 SHARES Share Tweet

KAPAMILYA star Xian Lim has said that he is not jealous of Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu loveteam who currently stars in the morning teleserye “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.”

“No,” said Lim when asked about it, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



“I just want to add something to it na I get it when people will have that conclusion. I can’t say na it’s completely okay. But it’s part of it, di ba? Easy to get confused with the characters we portray in the teleseryes and in the movies and in personal life,” Lim said.

Lim, 27, also denied that he and Chiu have called it quits.

“When I first heard it sabi ko saan nanggaling ‘yan? There was a couple of statements na ganito at ganyan naghiwalay na sila. Me and Kim are fine! We were surprised about that issue,” he said.

Observers said that Lim and Chiu are in a relationship but the two stars have refused to label it. Anderson and Chiu were former sweethearts and separated later on.

Lim appeared on the late-night talk show to promote his concert “Songs in the Key of X” at the Solaire Theater on July 15.

He said that Chiu will watch his concert. “She promised na manunuod sya.”

Lim also thanked the KimXi fans who are producing his concert.

“We started two years ago, it was KimXi, LizQuen concert in New York. We thought it was gonna be a small venue but it was 2,000-plus, right?” he said.

Facing the golden mirror, Lim said that the best thing about the man in the mirror was that “everything about you is amazing!”

Lim, who admitted being a workaholic, believes that he should spend more time with his family and friends.

Asked who makes him happy, Lim said: “My family makes me happy and Kim makes me happy.”

Related

comments